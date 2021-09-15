Police appeal after burglary in Lisburn
Police are investigating a burglary which occurred at a commercial premises on Cross Lane, Lisburn.
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 4:20 pm
It’s believed to have occurred between 8:30pm on Sunday September 12 and 8am on Monday September 13.
A number of expensive power tools have been taken from the premises.
A spokesperson for the police said: “We are appealing for anyone who would have been in the area of Cross Lane or Dagger road between these times and observed any unusual or suspicious behaviour to make contact with us on 101, quoting serial 1311 13/09/21.”