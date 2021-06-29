Petrol bomb attack on flat could have been fatal

PSNI

Detective Inspector Daniel Kelly said: “We received a report, just before 1.30am, that the front door of a flat, thought to have been hit by a petrol bomb, was on fire.

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, who ensured the blaze was extinguished.

“While significant damage was caused to the door, thankfully, the occupant who was home at the time was uninjured.

“This fire could, of course, have resulted in serious injuries, even loss of life – and could easily have spread to the adjoining properties.

“Our enquiries are continuing and I am asking anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity around that time, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 108 of 29/06/21.”