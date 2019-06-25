Paul Smyth murder probe: Man, 28, released on bail

A 28-year-old man arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Paul Smyth in Lisburn has been released on bail.

Mr Smyth, 50, was found dead in the living room of his Coulson Avenue home on Friday night. Police said he had been shot.

A PSNI spokesperson said the 28-year-old man detained in connection with the killing has been released pending further police enquiries.

Lagan Valley DUP MLA Edwin Poots said that although he did not believe a paramilitary organisation was behind the murder of Mr Smyth, an upsurge in the number of incidents involving guns in the local area is "deeply concerning".