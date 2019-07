Detectives investigating the murder of Paul Smyth in Lisburn on June 21 have charged a 29-year-old man with offences.

He faces two counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, assisting offenders, and withholding information.

He is due to appear at Armagh Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

Mr Smyth, 50, was found shot dead in the living room of his house.