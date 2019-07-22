Paint bomb attack on 150-year-old Orange hall slammed

A paint bomb attack on an historic Orange hall in Co Antrim is “deeply disheartening”, a member of the Orange Order has said.

Jars containing white paint were thrown at the wall of the 150-year-old Glenavy Protestant Hall over night between Sunday and Monday in what police are treating as a sectarian hate crime.

District Master of Glenavy LOL No 4 Ken Harbinson said it could cost hundreds of pounds to repair the damage.

He added that it is not the first time the building has been attacked, though the last incident was several years ago.

In 2012, wheelie bins were pushed up against the front door and set alight, and the building was also targeted in paint bomb attacks that same year.

Mr Harbinson told the News Letter he believed the latest attack had taken place in response to Glenavy LOL hosting the South Antrim Combine Twelfth this year.

He added: “We carried out quite a lot of work with the community beforehand and everyone was happy, there were no problems.

“Everything has been very quiet and peaceful recently, so it is very disheartening to see that someone has done this.

“It is obviously a hate crime. I imagine someone has had a grudge with the Twelfth being held here.

“We are very disappointed and I am sure most of the local community feel the same, as it is not what they want either. We are not the only ones who use that hall, it is used by a variety of groups.

“My message to whoever did this is to respect our culture and heritage. Think about the damage you are doing, not only to property but also to the local community as well.

“It has caused hurt to a lot of people.”