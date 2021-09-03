Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) have announced the introduction of the ‘Park Watch Scheme’ which will cover Billy Neill MBE Country Park and the nearby area.

Areas of the east Belfast settlement are seeing increasing problems with vandalism and anti-social behaviour during the summer months.

The PSNI’s Dundonald Neighbourhood Policing Team and the LCCC’s Parks and Amenities and Environmental Health Service Units will also be part of the enforcement scheme.

PCSP Chairman, Councillor Michelle Guy said the scheme would help protect the parks against crime and improve safety and security.

She said: “It is important that everyone looks after our public parks, not just the PCSP, PSNI and council staff.

“We want to encourage residents and park users to ‘own’ our public parks, take pride in them, look after them and protect them from vandalism and anti-social behaviour.

“By doing so they will not only be improving the safety and security of the park but also the surrounding area.”

PSNI District Commander, Julie Mullan added: “Open spaces across the district are an important resource and I welcome this initiative to enhance the guardianship of these parks.