N.I. widow distraught after late husband's wedding ring stolen in burglary

A Northern Ireland widow is "very upset" after her late husband's wedding ring was stolen during a burglary of her home recently.

The theft occurred between 9.15pm and 11:00pm in the Lambert Area of Dundonald on Tuesday August 13, 2019.

The wedding ring was stolen during the burglary last month.

The ring can be identified by the inscription inside which reads '3/10/70 Wilma Ken'.

A number of other items were also stolen, including a 50 pence pendant; Samsung Tablet; costume jewellery consisting of one gold bracelet with diamond like studs.

Detective Constable Pyper appealed to retailers who buy previously owned jewellery and sell items on at a profit to alert the P.S.N.I. immediately if they should come across the stolen items.

"As is understandable, the victim of this crime is very upset," he said.

"The wedding ring which was been stolen is irreplaceable and holds many sentimental memories.

"I would ask anyone, and this includes any second hand jewellery stores, to be vigilant if you are offered this ring for sale.

"Please contact detectives at Lisburn on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 2082 13/08/19 if you are offered this ring or any of the other items for sale.

"Please also contact us if you have any information that you believe could assist us with our enquiries.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."