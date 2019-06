Emergency services are at the scene of a security alert on a railway line in Northern Ireland.

The line between Lisburn and Portadown has been shutdown in both directions as security forces arrive at the scene.

The railway line has been shutdown in both directions. (Library Image)

"A bus substitution service will operate with Enterprise passengers being bussed from Newry to Lanyon Place, both directions," said Translink on social media.

There are no further details at this time.