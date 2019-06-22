Murder inquiry launched in Lisburn

The PSNI has started a murder investigation following the discovery of a man's body in Lisburn.

The body of a 50-year-old man was found in his home in Coulson Avenue last night (Friday).

It has been confirmed that detectives from the PSNI Major Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation into the circumstances of the death.

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said: “The 50-year-old was found in his living room at around 8.45pm on Friday night (June 21).

"A post mortem examination will be carried out in due course to determine the cause of his death.

"Our enquiries are at a very early stage and I am appealing for anyone with information that could potentially assist the investigation to please get in touch by calling 101.

"Or alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”