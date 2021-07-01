Motorists facing possibility of prosecution after police stop vehicles in Lisburn area
The police have stopped two vehicles in the Lisburn area over recent days with the motorists now facing several driving related charges.
ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) Interceptor Team officers stopped the vehicles on Wednesday (June 30).
The driver of Hyundai Santa Fe was observed on the M1 Motorway towing a Toyota van. When stopped enquiries revealed the driver to be an Unaccompanied Provisional driving licence holder. The driver was also failing to display any L plates and was reported with a view to prosecution.
In the second incident, a Volkswagen was stopped in the Lisburn area and found to be driven by a Disqualified driver. The driver is to be reported with a view to prosecution for Driving whilst Disqualified and having no insurance. On this occasion the vehicle was not seized as the passenger in the vehicle was covered to drive the vehicle.