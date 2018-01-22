Moira burglary: Police appeal for men to come forward

Police investigating a burglary in the Castlevue area of Moira are keen to speak to two men who were seen in the area offering to clean driveways.

The break-in occurred sometime between January 18 and 20.

A post on the PSNI Lisburn Facebook page said: “As part of our investigations we have been speaking to some neighbours and we have been told that two men were in the area the previous week offering to clean driveways. We would be interested to speak to these males – was it you? Or do you perhaps have a flyer or CCTV if they called at your door?”

Investigating officers have appealed to the men, or anyone with information about their identities, to contact them on 101.