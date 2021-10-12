MLA appeals for information following arson attack

Pat Catney MLA

It is understood that the blaze left a man with burn injuries and Mr Catney said it ‘could have caused a tragedy after an oil tank was damaged’.

Mr Catney said: “My thoughts first and foremost are with the man who has sustained burn injuries and the occupants of the property. This must have been incredibly distressing.

“It’s a miracle that we aren’t dealing with a tragedy here given the scale of the damage to a nearby oil tank.

“I would appeal to anyone with information about this, or who was in the area at the time to come forward to police.