MLA appeals for information following arson attack
Lagan Valley MLA Pat Catney has appealed for information following a deliberate arson attack in the Maghaberry Road area in the early hours of last Friday morning.
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 11:50 am
It is understood that the blaze left a man with burn injuries and Mr Catney said it ‘could have caused a tragedy after an oil tank was damaged’.
Mr Catney said: “My thoughts first and foremost are with the man who has sustained burn injuries and the occupants of the property. This must have been incredibly distressing.
“It’s a miracle that we aren’t dealing with a tragedy here given the scale of the damage to a nearby oil tank.
“I would appeal to anyone with information about this, or who was in the area at the time to come forward to police.
“I want to thank police and firefighters who acted quickly and brought the fire under control.”