Men due in court on drugs charges

Two men aged 27 and 43 are due to appear in court tomorrow charged with a number of drugs offences.

They will appear before Londonderry Magistrates’ Court charged with conspiracy to supply Class A controlled drugs and conspiracy to supply Class B controlled drugs.

It’s understood the two men were arrested by detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit during operations in Lisburn and Londonderry yesterday.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.