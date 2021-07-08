Man from Crumlin jailed after being paid £1,873 in benefits whilst working in hospitality sector

A man from Crumlin who was paid £1,873 in benefits whilst working at hotels after failing to fully declare his circumstances has been jailed for five months (photo: stock image)

Barry McGovern (33), of Canning Grove, appeared via video link from prison at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

It was heard he was already a sentenced prisoner with a release date of June 2022.

He also admitted driving a BMW whilst disqualified and without insurance at Nutts Corner.