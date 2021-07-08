Man from Crumlin jailed after being paid £1,873 in benefits whilst working in hospitality sector
A man from Crumlin who was paid £1,873 in benefits whilst working at hotels after failing to fully declare his circumstances has been jailed for five months.
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 9:09 am
Updated
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 9:10 am
Barry McGovern (33), of Canning Grove, appeared via video link from prison at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.
It was heard he was already a sentenced prisoner with a release date of June 2022.
He also admitted driving a BMW whilst disqualified and without insurance at Nutts Corner.
When spoken to by police at the scene he had given a false name. He was also banned from driving for four years.