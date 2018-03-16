Man exposed himself in shop changing rooms

Police investigating reports that a man exposed himself while in two clothes shops at The Outlet, Banbridge have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The incidents occurred on Sunday, March 11, but a public appeal for witnesses to come forward was only issued by police on Thursday, March 15.

A post on the PSNI Craigavon Facebook page said: “On Sunday 11th March between 2pm and 3pm a male entered both the Jaeger and Calvin Klein stores at the Outlet, Banbridge. Whilst in the changing rooms of both shops he exposed himself. We are currently appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this male and his actions to make contact with us by calling 101 and providing the reference No. 510 15/03/2018.”