A 24-year-old man charged with causing unnecessary suffering to animals is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court this morning, Monday, April 16.

It’s believed the charge relates to an incident involving the death of a 15-week-old puppy at an address in the Avonmore Park area of Lisburn on Saturday, April 14.

The man has also been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug.

The charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.