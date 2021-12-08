Man arrested in connection with Dundonald shooting

Breaking News

Detective Inspector Bell said: “A 33 year old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and various motoring offences. The offences are in relation to an incident in the Kilberry Park area of Dundonald on Thursday 23rd September, in which a man was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds to both legs.

“A subsequent search was conducted at an address in the Dundonald area on Tuesday 30th November as part of the investigation with a quantity of suspected Class A and Class B Controlled drugs were recovered.

“The man was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A Controlled drug, possession of a Class B Controlled drug and possession of a Class B Controlled drug with intent to supply.

“He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”