Man and woman leave N.I. courthouse to shoot-up heroin in train station toilets

A man and a woman were arrested after they left a courthouse in Northern Ireland to inject themselves with heroin in toilets at a nearby train station.

The P.S.N.I. made the arrests after the couple were observed by a C.C.T.V. operator leaving the courthouse in Lisburn and going to toilets at a nearby train station.

The man and woman were spotted entering the toilets of a nearby train station.

"On our arrival we had to force a door and literally caught one in the act of injecting heroin, the other was searched and heroin located even though he tried his best to hide it.

"This drug ruins the life of the person taking it and the community that surrounds it.

"They are now back to court to explain their actions," said the P.S.N.I.

The P.S.N.I. praised the C.C.T.V. operator who brought the matter to their attention.

"Thank you to the City Watch N.I. operators who initially saw this behaviour, a good example of the great work they do and the good relationship they have with us.

"If you see anything suspicious report it to us immediately and give us a chance to react and deal with the issues we all know about."