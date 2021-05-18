Man and woman face charges of aggravated burglary
Detectives investigating an aggravated burglary at a flat in the Woodside area of Lisburn on Saturday (May 15) have charged a 29-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman who appeared before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday May 17.
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 10:42 am
They have been charged with offences, including aggravated burglary with intent to commit Grievous Bodily Harm.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
Two men, aged 21 and 20 years old, a woman aged 20 years old, and a 16-year-old male who were arrested in relation to the incident have been released on bail pending further enquires.