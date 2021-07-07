Lower Ballinderry man is charged with intentionally exposing his private parts

Stock photo

A 31-year-old man Lower Ballinderry man has appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, accused of intentionally exposing his private parts 'intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm or distress,' the charge sheet reads.

David Wilson, of Portmore Lea, is also charged with sending by means of a public electronic communications network a message 'or other matter that was grossly offensive,' the charge sheet says.

The allegations relate to April 6, 2017.