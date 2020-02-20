Lisburn shotgun killing connected to drugs trade, court told

The shotgun killing of a man in Lisburn is allegedly connected to the drugs trade, the High Court heard on Thursday.

Prosecutors revealed the suspected motive behind Paul Smyth’s death in June last year as bail was refused to one of the men charged with his murder.

James Holmes, 33, of Lawnmount Crescent in the city, is also accused of possessing a firearm and ammunition and attempting to murder a husband and wife days later.

Mr Smyth’s blood-soaked body was discovered in the living room of his Coulson Avenue home.

The 50-year-old had been shot in the chest, with residue from a shotgun recovered from the fatal wound.

A Crown lawyer claimed CCTV evidence links Holmes and a co-accused, with alleged sightings at locations in the city in the hours surrounding the killing on the morning of June 19.

She told the court Holmes is seen in two clips making apparent gestures as if firing a shotgun.

It was further contended that pictures on Facebook depicted the suspects with large amounts of cash believed to have been stolen from Mr Smyth’s home.

During the hearing Mr Justice Horner questioned the prosecution about a potential motive for the shooting.

“Is this a drugs war? Why was the murder committed?” he asked.

Counsel replied: “It’s believed that the murder of Paul Smyth was in relation to drugs.”

The attempted murder charges relate to a gun attack on a house at Mill Street in the city on June 23.

A shot was fired through a window on the property, with a woman living there naming Holmes as one of the two masked men involved.

Shotgun wadding recovered from Mr Smyth’s chest forensically matched residue found at the Mill Street incident, the court heard.

A defence barrister insisted the case against Holmes is based entirely on circumstantial evidence.

“He denies involvement in either of the two incidents,” counsel said.

“In relation to the murder, it would appear no forensic link at all can be established between this applicant and the firearm.”

Bail was denied, however, based on the risk of re-offending and interference with witnesses.

Mr Justice Horner also rejected proposals for Holmes to be released to live with someone said to use drugs.

He added: “It’s an entirely unsuitable address, given this case involves, police believe, a murder that arose out of the supply of drugs.”