Lisburn police urge people to stay safe in the run up to Christmas

Denise Greenan, Sprucefield manager, Chief Inspector Gavin McKenna Lisburn & Castlereagh, Michelle Guy councillor and Chairperson of Lisburn & Castlereagh PCSP, Shelley Ann Grimes Crime Prevention Officer, and Katrina Collins President of Lisburn Chamber of Commerce

Lisburn and Castlereagh Chief Inspector Gavin McKenna said: “This year our focus will be on home security, staying safe while shopping in person or online, and promoting our scam aware messaging.

“Right across the District we will be conducting preventative patrols, liaising with local businesses to provide crime prevention advice and conducting our daily business of tackling crime.

“This time of year can be difficult for many people.

“ In the past we have seen an increase in the number of domestic abuse incidents over the Christmas period.

“As part of Op Season’s Greetings we want all victims to know that we are here. If you need help, speak out and phone us on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

“You can help us during Op Season’s Greetings by following the crime prevention and safety advice we will share on our social media channels, by being safe and careful on our roads, and by reporting any suspicious activity to us on 101 or 999 in an emergency.”

Chairperson of Lisburn & Castlereagh PCSP, Councillor Michelle Guy added: “We cannot remind people enough of the importance of looking after themselves and their belongings, particularly at Christmas when there are gifts bought to give to friends and family.

“Please ensure that they are out of sight and not placed below Christmas trees, visible from outside your home.

“Unfortunately there are criminals who will invade your home and steal your personal belongings.