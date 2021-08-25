Lisburn man with 'horrific' criminal record was involved in crime spree which started in Crumlin

Stock photo

Gary Christopher Clarkin (30), of Flush Park in Lisburn, admitted the aggravated taking of a vehicle and possessing Diazepam in relation to January 21 this year.

The defendant appeared via a video link from Magilligan Prison at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

A prosecutor said at 1.15am a woman was awoken by a neighbour and told a Vauxhall Agila had been stolen from her driveway.

The vehicle had struck a parked car whilst leaving Crumlin.

Then at 4.50am a resident disturbed a male who was carrying a pole and was acting suspiciously around premises.

When challenged the male made off and got into the stolen Agila.

At 5am, a vehicle was spotted doing handbrake turns at Ballynahinch Road, Carryduff.

At 9.30 police were tasked to a concern for safety regarding a male "wandering the streets" in Dunmurry.

It was Clarkin and police located items including keys for the Agila.

A prosecutor said Clarkin was taken to hospital for treatment as he had been "out all night" and was wearing wet clothes.

At the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast a bag of Diazepam was located on him.

Defence solicitor Eoghan McKenna said the defendant was a passenger in the stolen car. He said Clarkin had consumed drugs. The lawyer said others were involved in the incident.