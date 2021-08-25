Lisburn man with 'horrific' criminal record was involved in crime spree which started in Crumlin
A man with a "horrific" criminal record was one of a number of people charged in connection with a crime spree in which a vehicle was stolen in Crumlin before incidents in Carryduff.
Gary Christopher Clarkin (30), of Flush Park in Lisburn, admitted the aggravated taking of a vehicle and possessing Diazepam in relation to January 21 this year.
The defendant appeared via a video link from Magilligan Prison at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.
A prosecutor said at 1.15am a woman was awoken by a neighbour and told a Vauxhall Agila had been stolen from her driveway.
The vehicle had struck a parked car whilst leaving Crumlin.
Then at 4.50am a resident disturbed a male who was carrying a pole and was acting suspiciously around premises.
When challenged the male made off and got into the stolen Agila.
At 5am, a vehicle was spotted doing handbrake turns at Ballynahinch Road, Carryduff.
At 9.30 police were tasked to a concern for safety regarding a male "wandering the streets" in Dunmurry.
It was Clarkin and police located items including keys for the Agila.
A prosecutor said Clarkin was taken to hospital for treatment as he had been "out all night" and was wearing wet clothes.
At the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast a bag of Diazepam was located on him.
Defence solicitor Eoghan McKenna said the defendant was a passenger in the stolen car. He said Clarkin had consumed drugs. The lawyer said others were involved in the incident.
The solicitor said it was accepted the defendant had a "horrific record". The defendant was given a four months jail term, suspended for two years.