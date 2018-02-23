Lisburn man made ‘foolish decision’ to drive

When he got a call from his wife a 56-year-old Lisburn man foolishly decided to drive even though he had been drinking, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday.

Desmond John Hamill, from Riverside Drive, admitted driving with excess alcohol in his breath on January 28 this year.

He was fined £250, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and banned from driving for 12 months.

The court heard that a police mobile patrol saw a vehicle swerving on the road and it went past them despite police using blue lights and sirens.

It continued to swerve before pulling into a small car park on the Gilford Road, Portadown.

Hamill, who was the driver, was unsteady on his feet and became hostile and verbally abusive towards police.

Most of what he said was incoherent, the court heard, but he kept repeating the word “collusion”.

An evidential breath test gave a reading of 88.

Mr Joe McDonald, representing the defendant, said he had been driving since he was 17 and had no record.

He explained that one of his client’s friends was getting engaged and he went with a number of people to Newry.

Mr McDonald added that they came back on the train and when Hamill received a call from his wife he took the “foolish decision” to drive.

He said that the defendant worked as a driver and this one night out may have cost him his job and his home.