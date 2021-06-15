Lisburn Councillor blasts ‘vile’ and ‘sectarian’ tweets aimed at young family

Alliance’s Sharon Lowry

The comments come after a Twitter user posted a picture of his young family wearing their South Belfast Young Conquerors flute band uniforms.

Writing on the social media platform, the user wrote: “The definition of Tradition: the transmission of customs or beliefs from generation to generation.”

The post sparked a score of comments from other users under the Twitter post.

One user responded: “Might be 3 but he’s a little orange c***. Hope his lodge burns down and if they 3 are in it, well that’s just a bonus.”

Another wrote: “State of those kids. Ugly little b******.”

A Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council councillor slammed the commentary, branding it as ‘pure evil’.

Alliance’s Sharon Lowry was reacting on Twitter after at least a dozen tweets took aim at the young family.

She said: “This is absolutely vile. People should be free to participate in their culture without this disgusting sectarian abuse and aimed at a little boy too. Pure evil.”

The PSNI said that they were made aware of the comments shortly after 5pm on June 14.

A spokesperson added: “Police received a report around 5.20pm on Monday 14 June relating to comments made on a social media platform and enquiries are ongoing.