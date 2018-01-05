Lisburn burglary: Detectives appeal for witnesses to come forward

Detectives investigating a burglary in Lisburn in November last year have issued a fresh appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

A post on the PSNI Lisburn Facebook page said: “You can help! - Police at Lisburn are appealing for information following a burglary that occurred between 17:30 hours and 19:00 hours on Monday 20th November 2017 at Coolsara Park, Lisburn.

“If you have any information that can assist in the investigation which could help bring to account those involved in this crime against your community please contact Detective Constable Charlie Martin at Criminal Investigation Branch at Lisburn Police Station on the non-emergency number 101 extension 27207.”