Lisburn assault: Police renew appeal for witnesses as man is charged with GBH

Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses following a brutal assault on two men near the Lagan Towpath in Lisburn on Thursday, May 24.

Two men aged 21 and 22 were badly injured during the incident, which occurred between 10.50pm and 11.30pm.

The attack initially started in the area close to Huguenot play park and carried on along the path leading to the Blue Bridge.

A 26-year-old man appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Tuesday, May 29 charged with two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and possession of a blade or pointed article.

Detective Inspector Tricia Wallace commented: “We believe that one man, armed with a metal baseball bat, assaulted a 21-year-old man. The suspect made off and returned shortly after with other persons and resumed the attack on this male with baseball bats.

“The suspects then attacked a second man, aged 22. He was assaulted with baseball bats and a knife at the path near the Blue Bridge, which is quite close by. He was found with a number of stab wounds to his hand and stomach and taken to hospital.

“He is currently receiving treatment for injuries to a lung and kidney, which are not believed to be life threatening.

“The first victim received injuries to his back and cuts to his body. He was treated in hospital, but later discharged.”

DI Wallace has appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time of the attacks - or who has mobile phone footage of the incidents - to get in touch with detectives at Lisburn by calling 101, quoting reference number 1597 of 24/5/18.