Homes evacuated in another NI town after security alert

Police are currently attending a security alert at the Rathvarna Drive area of Lisburn this afternoon (Wednesday 17th April).

A PSNI spokesman said a number of homes have been evacuated as officers investigate a report of a suspicious object.

Police and ATO at the scene of a security alert in the Rathvarna Drive area of Lisburn on Wednesday

There are no further details at this stage.

