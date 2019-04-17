Homes evacuated in another NI town after security alert Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Police are currently attending a security alert at the Rathvarna Drive area of Lisburn this afternoon (Wednesday 17th April). A PSNI spokesman said a number of homes have been evacuated as officers investigate a report of a suspicious object. Police and ATO at the scene of a security alert in the Rathvarna Drive area of Lisburn on Wednesday There are no further details at this stage. Police and ATO at the scene of a security alert in the Rathvarna Drive area of Lisburn on Wednesday Portadown banner supporting Soldier F must be removed, says Sinn Fein Homes evacuated in security alert