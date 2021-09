MLA calls for an end to residents’ landfill misery

News you can trust since 1957

‘Learn to let go of what we don’t truly need’

Hit and run at Lisburn Bowl

Lower Ballinderry man is charged with intentionally exposing his private parts

Family of tragic Aghalee toddler Harry Magee donate money to Air Ambulance NI

Lisburn woman to be buried after Glenavy Road incident

Man and woman hit with bottle

UDR Association marks 5oth anniversary of the Regiment

MLA calls for an end to residents’ landfill misery

Police are appealing for any eye witnesses or those with dash cam footage to make contact on 101 quoting reference number CC2021092602146.

This incident involved a silver car (make and model unknown) reversing into a blue Audi A4 and subsequently leaving the area.