Gunman opens fire on N.I. home - P.S.N.I. in high speed chase as three men arrested

The P.S.N.I. is trying to establish a motive behind a gun attack on a Northern Ireland home in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The attack occurred on Ballynahinch Road near Lisburn.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The P.S.N.I. was made aware of the incident when at around 1:45am a man armed with a gun opened fire at a property.

It is believed the gunman fired four shots before fleeing the scene in what police described as a "white Honda jeep".

"Police officers on patrol nearby spotted a vehicle matching the description and signalled for it to stop," said Detective Constable Maxwell.

"The vehicle attempted to make off from officers but following a short pursuit was brought to a halt.

"Three males on-board, aged 20, 24 and 31 were subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of offences and remain in custody this morning."

D.C. Maxwell added: "We believe the white Honda jeep had been in the Ballynahinch Road area for a time before the incident and we are appealing for anyone who saw the vehicle or its occupants to please get in touch.

"We'd also like to hear from anyone with any other information that could assist the police investigation. Please call 101, quoting reference 105 03/07/19."

