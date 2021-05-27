Guilty plea leads to fine for dog owner after vicious attack on another dog

Ms Mckee pleaded guilty on the account of allowing her two Staffordshire Bull Terrier type dogs to attack and kill a dog owned by another person and was sentenced at Lisburn Magistrates Court on 18th May 2021.

The charges of letting her dogs attack another animal were brought against Ms McKee by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council under the Dogs (NI) Order 1983.

These charges related to two Staffordshire Bull Terrier type dogs which were owned by Ms McKee and had strayed from her property, on the evening of 20th July 2020, when the two dogs proceeded to attack and kill another dog. The Judge fined Ms McKee £100 and ordered her to pay costs of £500 and the summons fee of £42.