Four males arrested after car found abandoned on the M1

A short time later reports came in of a burglary nearby. After searching the fields close by, three males were located.

Officers from Local Policing Teams (LPT) in Lisburn located a fourth male in the grounds where the burglary occurred.

All four males were arrested on suspicion of Burglary, attempted Taking And Driving Away (TADA) and Criminal Damage.

The suspected driver was further arrested for No Driving Licence, No Insurance and on Suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drunk or drugs.