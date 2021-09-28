The PSNI said detectives discovered the cannabis, with an ‘estimated street value’ of £200,000 at three separate properties on Tuesday September 28.

Detective Inspector James Johnston said: “Officer searched a property at the Tandragee area under the Misuse of Drugs Act where a suspected cannabis factory was discovered.

“Another property in the Armagh area was also searched and officers located another suspected cannabis factory with two men, both aged 22 years old, arrested on suspicion of drug related offences.

Some of the suspected cannabis found by the PSNI in searches across Co Armagh and Lisburn.

“Officers then conducted a search at a property in the Lisburn area and recovered a further large number of suspected cannabis plants.

“Two men aged 26 and 22 years old were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences including cultivation of cannabis and possession of a Class B Controlled drug.

“All four men are currently in police custody at this time,” said the Detective.

“Today’s proactive policing operation highlights our ongoing work to tackle drug supply networks across Northern Ireland.

Some of the suspected cannabis found by the PSNI in searches across Co Armagh and Lisburn.

“We will continue to do everything possible to prevent the supply of drugs and identify those involved while at the same time, make people aware of the real danger posed to their health and their lives by illegal drugs.

“I would encourage anyone who has any information about this incident to call us on 101 and quote reference number 485 28/09/21,” said the Detective.

“I would also appeal to anyone with concerns or information about the use or supply of illegal drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 with any information they have. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

-

-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.