Police said around £2,000 worth of items were stolen during the thefts on October 20th this year.

A spokesperson said: “Five suspects are seen on CCTV lifting tools and leaving without paying for them.

“We urge anyone who has information to contact Crimestoppers.

PSNI release CCTV images of men they want to speak to after thefts at hardware stores in Lurgan, Portadown and Lisburn.

One man is described as being in his early 20’s with slicked back brown hair, 5’10” and medium build. He wore grey and black puffa coat with fur trimmed hood, black trousers, black trainers, white socks.

A second man is described as being in his early 20’s, clean shaven 5’7” and medium build. He wore a Scruffs body warmer (black on top, grey on bottom,), black trouser, black trainers, peaked dark patterned cap “Supreme” logo in white text on red background and a black long sleeved top under body warmer.

The third man, aged in his early 30’s, is described as heavy set, 6’ tall and wearing a Scruffs body warmer (black on top, grey on bottom), light blue jeans, dark work boots and black jacket under body warmer.

A fourth man, in his mid-20’s, had greasy brown hair, was overweight and was 6’ tall and clean shaven. He wore a light blue polo shirt, grey jogging bottoms, black trainers and long white socks.

The fifth man is described as being of a large build, 5’8” in height with brown hair. He wore black trainers, dark blue jeans, dark blue T-shirt, black Puffa coat with hood and red logo on left arm and a white face mask.

Police would urge anyone who has information on the men featured in the CCTV to please come forward anonymously to CrimeStoppers.

For more information: https://www.psni.police.uk/news/crime-ni/november/

