Elderly man’s home ransacked by burglars

Police investigating two burglaries in Derriaghy and Lisburn last week have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The first incident occurred at a property in the Barnfield Road area of Derriaghy sometime between 11pm on April 17 and 7.25am the following day.

A red Renault Clio car was stolen during the break-in. A leather handbag and bank cards were also taken.

The second burglary occurred in the Ashmount Gardens area of Lisburn sometime between 10.30am and 12.15pm on Wednesday, April 18.

According to a post on the PSNI Lisburn Facebook page, “the home of an elderly man was broken into and ransacked.”

“We ask that anyone with any information make contact with Lisburn CID on 101 quoting reference number 167 of 18/04/18,” a police spokesperson said.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.