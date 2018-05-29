DUP councillor denies dangerous driving charge

Lisburn and Castlereagh DUP Councillor Luke Poots is to contest a charge of dangerous driving.

Mr Poots entered a “not guilty” plea to the charge during a hearing at Belfast Magistrates Court on Friday, May 25.

The 28-year-old, from Gardners Road, just outside Lisburn, faces one count of driving a vehicle dangerously, contrary to Article 10 of the Road Traffic (Northern Ireland) Order 1995.

The charge relates to an incident on the Grosvenor Road, Belfast on December 7 last year.

At Friday’s hearing, the case was adjourned until June 5 in order to fix a date for contest.

Mr Poots, son of Lagan Valley DUP MLA Edwin Poots, was co-opted onto the former Lisburn City Council in March 2013 at the age of 23. He was elected to the newly formed Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council just over a year later.

The Downshire East DEA representative is currently chairman of the local authority’s Planning Committee.

A DUP spokesperson said the party is “aware of this matter” and confirmed that it will be “considered by the party officers.”