Dunmurry man driving with excess alcohol in his breath given 10 penalty points and fined

A man with excess alcohol in his breath was in charge of a vehicle at the Technology Park in Antrim at 4.15am on June 21 this year.

By Court Reporter
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 2:33 pm
Updated Thursday, 8th July 2021, 2:34 pm
Sean McConville (36), of Azalea Gardens, Dunmurry, pleaded guilty at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

The defendant had a reading of 46 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit is 35.

The defendant was given ten penalty points and fined £300.