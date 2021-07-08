Dunmurry man driving with excess alcohol in his breath given 10 penalty points and fined
A man with excess alcohol in his breath was in charge of a vehicle at the Technology Park in Antrim at 4.15am on June 21 this year.
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 2:33 pm
Updated
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 2:34 pm
Sean McConville (36), of Azalea Gardens, Dunmurry, pleaded guilty at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.
The defendant had a reading of 46 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit is 35.
The defendant was given ten penalty points and fined £300.