Drugs and cash stolen from commercial premises

Controlled drugs and cash were stolen during a series of burglaries at commercial premises in Lisburn last week, police have revealed.

Detectives investigating the break-ins at properties in the Sloan Street and Belsize Road areas of the city have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

The burglaries occurred sometime overnight between April 18 and 19, but police only released the details this week.

“Various amounts of cash, controlled drugs and CCTV recording equipment were taken. All of the premises were unoccupied at the time and no one was hurt during any of the burglaries,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“We ask that anyone with information make contact with Lisburn CID on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 214 of 18/04/18. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”