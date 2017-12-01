Dromara teenager admits sexually assaulting young girls

A Dromara teenager who sexually assaulted three young girls has been sentenced to three years probation and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for a period of five years.

At Craigavon Crown Court on Thursday (November 30), Lee Hamilton (19), of Aughnaskeagh Road, pleaded guilty to a total of six offences, including sexually assaulting a child aged under 13 years, contrary to Article 14 of the Sexual Offences (NI) Order 2008.

He also admitted a charge of sexual assault by penetration, contrary to Article 6(1) of the Sexual Offences (NI) Order 2008, and four counts of sexual assault, contrary to Article 7(1) of the Sexual Offences (NI) Order 2008.

The offences all occurred on dates after February 1, 2009.

He was found not guilty on eight other similar charges.

Hamilton, who was aged under 18 when he committed the offences, was spared jail but was given a three-year Probation Order and was ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for a period of five years.

The court also imposed a seven-year Sexual Offences Prevention Order which means he is subject to a number of conditions, including being “prohibited from undertaking any activity in paid, private, voluntary or charitable capacity which affords access to children or young persons, unless approved of by his Designated Risk Manager”. It also prohibits him from having “any unsupervised access, association, contact or communication with young persons under 16 years, unless approved by his Designated Risk Manager, save for everyday inadvertent and unavoidable contact.”

A Restraining Order banning Hamilton from having any direct or indirect contact with any of his three victims will be in place until November 30, 2022.

The court also informed the defendant that the Independent Safeguarding Authority will include him in the Children’s Barred List as required under the Safeguarding Vulnerable Groups (Northern Ireland) Order 2007.

Speaking after the hearing, a relative of the victims, who can’t be named to protect their identities, said: “These girls have been to hell and back over the past year. It’s been an absolute nightmare and we are just glad it’s all over.”