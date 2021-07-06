Driver tested four times over the legal limit
On Sunday July 4 police in Lisburn dealt with a report of a vehicle that had collided with a lamp post, the driver appearing under the influence of alcohol.
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 12:14 pm
Crews from Lisburn Response and Neighbourhood attended and the driver was arrested having blown 148 at the roadside, the legal limit being 35, making them 4.2 times the legal limit.
A spokesperson for the police said: “With people out enjoying their Sunday afternoon in a built up residential area, including young children and dog walkers, someone could have easily been knocked down or worse.
“The driver later provided a lower reading of 124 at custody and will be dealt with accordingly.”