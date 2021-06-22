Drink driving warning from Lisburn police

A spokesperson for the police said: “Yesterday (Monday) we dealt with two arrests involving drink driving offences, one of which was also arrested on suspicion of driving with no drivers licence, not displaying learner plates and driving whilst unaccompanied.

“The message is clear, do not get behind the wheel of a vehicle when you have consumed alcohol. Every drink increases your risk of crashing.

“With the better weather and pubs reopening, ensure you have a taxi or lift home organised.