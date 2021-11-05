Did you see this near miss at the Longstone Roundabout?
Police are appealing for any one with dash cam footage of a traffic near miss to contact police.
Friday, 5th November 2021, 9:04 am
On Thursday November 4, 2021 between 1650-1700 hours a silver/white, hatch back vehicle with possibly a roof rack has breached the traffic light on the Longstone Roundabout Lisburn outside Divinity, narrowly missing a mother pushing a pram.
If you have any dash cam footage of this incident please contact police on 101 quoting reference 1360 04/11/2021.