Detectives appeal for information following report of attempted armed robbery in Moira (stock photo)

It occurred in the Main Street area of Moira on Monday 12 July.

Detective Sergeant Bell said: “Shortly before 10:45pm, it was reported that a man armed with a suspected meat cleaver entered a shop in the area and approached the off-licence section.

''The man then threatened a male member of staff, striking a perplex screen during the incident. The member of staff was not injured, as the male made off empty handed towards the Main Street area.

"He was described as being of slim build, 5”7 in height, aged in his mid-20s, with dark hair and of an unshaven complexion. The male was described as wearing a black coloured hooded top and a black jacket over it, black trainers and a dark coloured face mask.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information regarding the incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 600 13/07/21. You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .