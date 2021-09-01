Detectives appeal for information following burglary of local property

Detectives in Castlereagh are appealing for witnesses and information following a burglary of a property in the Donovan Court area.

Detective Sergeant Fairfield said: “It was reported that sometime between Sunday August 29th and Tuesday August 31st entry was gained to the property and a large flatscreen TV and sum of money was stolen.

“We are especially keen to hear from anyone within the development, or who may have noticed any person leaving the property in question, or witnessed any suspicious activity to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1237 31/08/21.