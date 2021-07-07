Crumlin man says he regrets his actions after drink driving with no headlights

Stock photo

Sonny Russo (24), of Tardree View in the Crumlin area, admitted a charge of driving with excess alcohol in breath when he appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

The defendant had a reading of 61 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit is 35.

The defendant told the court he had made a "very bad decision" and regrets his actions.