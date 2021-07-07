Crumlin man says he regrets his actions after drink driving with no headlights
Police saw a van being driven without headlights illuminated at Bush Road in Antrim at 11.45pm on June 13 this year and then a drink offence was detected.
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 3:55 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 3:56 pm
Sonny Russo (24), of Tardree View in the Crumlin area, admitted a charge of driving with excess alcohol in breath when he appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.
The defendant had a reading of 61 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit is 35.
The defendant told the court he had made a "very bad decision" and regrets his actions.
He was banned from driving for a year and fined £250.