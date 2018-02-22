Concerns over rising crime levels

Concerns have been raised about a significant increase in many types of crime across the Lisburn and Castlereagh area, particularly violent crimes and burglaries.

The latest local PSNI crime statistics, which were presented to members of the Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) on Tuesday evening, make pretty grim reading, with overall recorded crime up 7.6 per cent (+115 incidents).

PSNI

The figures for the first nine months of the 2017/18 financial year, which compare statistics for the year to date to those for the same period the previous year, reveal a worrying increase in reports of many types of crime, particularly violent crimes, sexual offences and burglaries.

So-called ‘violence with injury’ offences are up 18.9 per cent (32 more cases), while the number of reported rape cases increased by 63.6 per cent (seven more cases). The number of burglaries has risen by 12 per cent (14 more incidents), theft offences are up 10.8 per cent (+42 reported incidents) and cases involving possession of drugs rose by 11.5 per cent (+15 cases).

There was better news in terms of some other types of crime, with criminal damage (-5.9 per cent), shoplifting (-4.2 per cent), drug trafficking (-21.7 per cent)and public order offences (-11.1 per cent) all down year-on year.

While the crime figures caused concern among PCSP members, there were also questions asked about falling clearance rates.

According to the latest statistics, overall ‘outcome rates’ are down 5.1 per cent year-on-year, from 34.3 to 29.2 per cent, although the number of burglaries being cleared improved by 4.9 per cent.

Commenting after Tuesday’s meeting, PCSP Chairman Aaron McIntyre said members had expressed concerns with senior police officers about the overall rise in crime and, in particular, the recent spate of burglaries across the district.

“Recently there has been a spike in the number of domestic burglaries reported, however the police have reassured the partnership that they are doing all they can to prevent this invasive crime and have made arrests as part of ongoing operations,” Cllr McIntyre said.

“Importantly, the assistance of the public is required and householders are reminded to ensure their property is secure at all times. We would also urge our residents to be aware and if you notice any suspicious activity in your neighbourhood to report it to the police.”

During Tuesday’s meeting, PCSP members also received detailed updates on the work of local police on engagement activities, work on tackling drugs and crime prevention measures being put in place to address issues such as personal safety, internet safety and road safety.

Attributing the fall in reports of anti-social behaviour incidents to the “strong partnership working between the PCSP and the police, particularly in the pro-active work with young people”, Cllr McIntyre added: “While the Partnership remains concerned about the overall increase in reported crime across Lisburn and Castlereagh and will be having regular updates from the police on this matter, it is pleasing to hear that meaningful inroads are being made on anti-social behaviour as this can have a real negative impact on our residents.

“The PCSP remains committed to continuing to work with the PSNI and partner agencies and hopes that this can be further reduced over the next number of months.”

Welcoming the opportunity to question senior PSNI officers about the latest crime figures, UUP Councillor Alexander Redpath, a member of the PCSP’s Policing Committee, commented: “I expressed my disappointment at the marked rise in certain offences. I have asked the PSNI to reconsider their strategic approach to policing the district and specifically asked if additional resources are required.

“I welcome the fact that Lisburn and Castlereagh still has the best outcome rates and lowest crime rates of any council area in Northern Ireland, and I note that the disappointing figures this year follow two consecutive years where crime fell significantly. However there is always more to do and I will continue to work alongside the PSNI to ensure that every effort is made to combat crime and provide a safe environment for our citizens.”

The Ulster Star contacted the PSNI asking for an interview or comment about the latest crime figures. However, a spokesman stressed that the statistics are “only provisional” and said police “don’t comment on them on a rolling basis.”

He said the official annual crime figures will be finalised in May.