Citywatch CCTV keeps streets safe

Citywatch CCTV has had a very busy year helping to reduce crime levels in Lisburn, Hillsborough and Moira.

The company provides CCTV monitoring as well as a radiolink monitoring facility for retailers and businesses.

Citywatch is owned and managed by Lisburn Commerce Against Crime and is primarily funded by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council.

Citywatch works in partnership with the PSNI to deter and detect crime and anti-social behaviour whilst the dedicated radiolink service allows businesses to have direct contact with Citywatch CCTV operators.

Lisburn railway station has been a long-standing member of Citywatch. Station supervisor, Mark Glover commented: “The radiolink system provided by Citywatch keeps our customers safer and deters anti-social behaviour on our property.

“All our staff have used the radios to alert the control room to help thwart crime and we look forward to continuing our partnership for many years to come.”

Over the past ten years, LCAC/Citywatch Business Manager, Jacqueline Crockett reported that Citywatch has dealt with 28,418 incidents.

In the 12 months up to August this year, Citywatch CCTV Operators detected 3,967 incidents, with a further 1,144 incidents also reported by members over the radiolink system.