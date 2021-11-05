Car stolen from Highgrove area of Lisburn

Police

Detective Inspector Bell said: “Police received a report at 3.20am that a car – a blue BMW M2 – had been stolen from the driveway of a home in the Highgrove area of the city.

“It’s reported that two males were involved. One, spotted standing in the street, ran and jumped into the passenger side of the car. He’s described as being approximately 5’ 11” in height and dressed in black. The second man was already positioned in the driver’s seat.

“The pair drove off in the direction of the Ravarnet Road.

“I am appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed this incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 153 of 05/11/21.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport