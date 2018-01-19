Burglary at home of elderly woman condemned as ‘absolutely disgusting crime’

Police are hunting heartless thieves who stole cash and jewellery after breaking into the home of a woman aged in her 90s in Dromore, Co Down last night.

Detectives investigating the incident have described the break-in as “an absolutely disgusting crime”.

On Friday afternoon, PSNI Banbridge posted on Facebook: “At some point between 8:15pm last night and 2am this morning, a house in Mountview Drive was broken into. Cash and jewellery were taken. A jewellery box has since been discovered on Weirs Row, which backs onto Mountview Drive. This suggests those responsible made off on foot, possibly to a waiting car on the Hillsborough Road or nearby.”

Appealing for witnesses to come forward, Detective Sergeant Patterson said: “We would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has information which could help in our investigation, to contact detectives in Lurgan quoting reference number 197 of 19/01/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

The post on the PSNI Banbridge Facebook page urged anyone with dash cam footage or home CCTV that might be of use to investigating officers to contact detectives on 101.

The post added: “This is not fair. These crimes are obscene in every way. The answer will be out there, somewhere, and if we all work together on this, we have the best chance of getting justice for the victim.”

Condemning those responsible for the burglary, Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “This must have been a terrifying experience for this elderly lady and it just goes to highlight the vulnerability of our senior citizens.

“Those responsible for this crime care nothing for our vulnerable older people and I hope that anyone with information about who did this passes it on to the police, because the sooner they are caught and brought before the courts the better.”