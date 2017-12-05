A recent spate of burglaries in Dromore and neighbouring areas has sparked a plea from the PSNI for householders to be ‘nosey neighbours’.

Urging local people to “strike back together” against the criminals, a post on the PSNI Banbridge Facebook page urged people to report any suspicious vehicles or activity immediately.

“Don’t be a passive neighbour, be a protective, nosey neighbour! If you see people snooping around who you believe are up to no good, or have someone call at your door and you believe they are either scouting you out for a break-in or are rogue traders, call us IMMEDIATELY on 101. If you believe a serious crime is imminent or in progress, call 999,” the post said.

“Get as much detail in terms of vehicles and people descriptions as possible. The result of this will be these posts shared hundreds of times. That will get people watching out, calling us with updates when they see the same vehicle, making it far easier for us to catch up with them and check them out. A genuine tradesman will not mind being stop checked in this way, and we’ll be only too glad to put any false leads right. It is ALWAYS better to be safe than sorry though.

“If this is done right, and everyone gets involved, it will make it near impossible for these travelling criminals to move around our patch undetected.

“If you see it, report it. If you see an alert post, share it. If you see an alerted vehicle, phone it in!”

Meanwhile, police have also appealed to householders to report any cold callers or rogue traders.

A post on the PSNI Banbridge Facebook page said: “Yesterday we had a rather nasty spate of cold caller / rogue traders calls in the Dromore area. A male, described as a well dressed Asian male, was trying to sell clothing in a very aggressive manner. His vehicle is described as ‘fancy and blue’. If you experience similar doorstep tactics, call us immediately.”